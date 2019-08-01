Cube Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Cube token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including CPDAX, IDEX, OKEx and BitForex. Cube has a market cap of $8.13 million and approximately $811,534.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cube has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00276912 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.93 or 0.01467122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00116171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube’s launch date was November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitForex, IDEX, CPDAX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

