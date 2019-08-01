CSR (ASX:CSR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.14

CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and traded as high as $4.04. CSR shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 2,680,182 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. CSR’s dividend payout ratio is 167.74%.

In other news, insider Christine Holman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.38 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,800.00 ($23,971.63). Also, insider Penelope (Penny) Winn bought 7,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.83 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,046.35 ($21,309.47). In the last three months, insiders purchased 18,037 shares of company stock worth $64,677.

CSR Company Profile

CSR Limited manufactures and supplies building products for residential and commercial construction in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Building Products, Glass, Aluminium, and Property segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, such as Gyprock plasterboard, Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, Cemintel fibre cement, Himmel Interior Systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; and insulation products comprising Bradford and Martini insulation, Bradford energy solutions, and Edmonds ventilation systems, as well as bricks and roofing products, and AFS walling systems.

