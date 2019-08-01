CryptoSoul Trading Down 5.8% This Week (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One CryptoSoul token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $40,134.00 and approximately $22,147.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00275152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.01406006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00112946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020817 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000553 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 385,010,220 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,627,800 tokens. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

