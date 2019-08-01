CryptoFlow Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.00 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $9,198.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00277764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.78 or 0.01449111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00116231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021810 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000589 BTC.

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

