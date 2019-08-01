Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.53. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 464 shares traded.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter worth about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 11.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 116,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.