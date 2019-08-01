Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $236.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $220.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LHX. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $204.70 price target for the company.
Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $207.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $123.24 and a fifty-two week high of $211.82.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in L3Harris during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in L3Harris during the second quarter worth about $1,094,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in L3Harris during the second quarter worth about $1,209,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.
About L3Harris
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.
