Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $236.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $220.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LHX. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $204.70 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $207.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $123.24 and a fifty-two week high of $211.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 13.60%. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in L3Harris during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in L3Harris during the second quarter worth about $1,094,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in L3Harris during the second quarter worth about $1,209,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

