Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) a €88.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €77.94 ($90.63).

Shares of SU stock opened at €77.32 ($89.91) on Monday. Schneider Electric has a one year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a one year high of €76.34 ($88.77). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €77.77.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

