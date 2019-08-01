Creativecoin Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (CREA)

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. Creativecoin has a total market cap of $385,618.00 and $1,810.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Creativecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Creativecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 85.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000988 BTC.

About Creativecoin

Creativecoin (CREA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 17,197,030 coins. The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creativecoin is www.creativechain.org

Creativecoin Coin Trading

Creativecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creativecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creativecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creativecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

