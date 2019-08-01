Cowen Reaffirms Hold Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $353.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $412.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $389.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $394.65.

Shares of REGN opened at $304.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.80. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $287.66 and a 1 year high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.93, for a total value of $305,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,045.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 9,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.74, for a total value of $3,012,456.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,507,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,138,000 after purchasing an additional 78,143 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

