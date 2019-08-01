Covesting (COV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $105,379.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $105,379.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Covesting

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

