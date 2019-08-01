Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Now Covered by Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $111.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.94.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.20. 2,059,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -203.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.67. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $148.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $9,081,006.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,352 shares in the company, valued at $32,223,677.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $136,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,841 shares in the company, valued at $12,268,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,956 shares of company stock worth $49,062,279 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 39.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

