Countinghouse (CHT) Price Hits $2.04

Countinghouse (CURRENCY:CHT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Countinghouse token can now be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00035164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and LATOKEN. Countinghouse has a market cap of $19.76 million and approximately $7,593.00 worth of Countinghouse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Countinghouse has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Countinghouse alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $585.02 or 0.05822993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046838 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000190 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000949 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Countinghouse Profile

Countinghouse (CHT) is a token. Its launch date was March 13th, 2018. Countinghouse’s total supply is 9,682,334 tokens. The official website for Countinghouse is www.countinghousefund.com . Countinghouse’s official Twitter account is @CountinghouseFd

Buying and Selling Countinghouse

Countinghouse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Countinghouse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Countinghouse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Countinghouse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Countinghouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Countinghouse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.