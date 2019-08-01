COTI (COTI) Price Reaches $0.0618 on Major Exchanges

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. COTI has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, COTI has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0618 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00281216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.80 or 0.01433347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00115051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021247 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000561 BTC.

About COTI

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,698,833 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork.

COTI's official website is coti.io

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

