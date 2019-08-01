Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,530 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $278,949,000 after buying an additional 25,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,036,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,227,757,000 after acquiring an additional 386,144 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 9,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Odey Holdings AG boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Odey Holdings AG now owns 300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 754,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $153,637,000 after acquiring an additional 412,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $276.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.52. The stock has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total value of $2,658,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,989,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,762,679.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.73.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.