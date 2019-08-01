CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Announces Earnings Results

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $150.14 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.84%.
NASDAQ CRVL traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.30. 577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.76. CorVel has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.45.
In other CorVel news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 16,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $1,187,037.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,682,657.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,715,607. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.
Separately, BidaskClub raised CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.
