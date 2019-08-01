CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Announces Earnings Results

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $150.14 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.84%.

NASDAQ CRVL traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.30. 577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.76. CorVel has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.45.

In other CorVel news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 16,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $1,187,037.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,682,657.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,715,607. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at $22,298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in CorVel by 1.4% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 131,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

