Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.16 million. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a net margin of 44.64% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

NYSE:CORR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,400. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $41.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

