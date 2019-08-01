Contrasting Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) and Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NASDAQ:VPV)

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) and Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Solar Capital has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Solar Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Solar Capital pays out 92.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solar Capital and Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Capital $153.53 million 5.71 $66.87 million $1.77 11.73 Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Solar Capital and Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75 Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solar Capital presently has a consensus price target of $22.38, indicating a potential upside of 7.78%. Given Solar Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Solar Capital is more favorable than Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Capital and Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Capital 46.58% 8.05% 4.38% Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.0% of Solar Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Solar Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Solar Capital beats Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr

There is no company description available for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust.

