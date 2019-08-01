Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Receives $5.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

MCF has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 16,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 29,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $394,000.

NYSEAMERICAN MCF opened at $1.33 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $7.32.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 million.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

