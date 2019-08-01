Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,513. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $73.29 and a one year high of $90.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.