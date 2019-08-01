Confederation Minerals (CVE:CFM) Trading Up 13%

Confederation Minerals Ltd (CVE:CFM)’s share price was up 13% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, approximately 19,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 14,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22.

Confederation Minerals (CVE:CFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Confederation Minerals Ltd., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold projects. It holds a 70% interest in the Newman Todd project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario; and a 35% interest in certain other claims adjacent to the Newman Todd project.

