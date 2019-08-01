Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Concho Resources had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CXO stock traded down $21.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.97. 17,880,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,582. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.16. Concho Resources has a 52 week low of $72.98 and a 52 week high of $160.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CXO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Concho Resources from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.16.

In other news, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 54,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $5,963,950.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 680,041 shares in the company, valued at $74,355,682.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 93.8% in the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 144,592 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 303.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 28.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,454 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 15,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $261,459,000 after acquiring an additional 181,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 29.2% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

