Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Concho Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Concho Resources to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.16. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CXO. Bank of America lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Williams Capital lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $171.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Concho Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Concho Resources from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.96.

In other news, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 54,545 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $5,963,950.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 680,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,355,682.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

