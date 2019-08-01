Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.70 Million

Brokerages expect Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to report $164.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.10 million and the lowest is $164.30 million. Comtech Telecomm. reported sales of $167.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full year sales of $659.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $657.98 million to $660.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $692.57 million, with estimates ranging from $670.30 million to $707.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comtech Telecomm..

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of CMTL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.76. 155,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95. Comtech Telecomm. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $701.93 million, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 721,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,745,000 after acquiring an additional 166,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,526,000 after acquiring an additional 111,215 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 80,157 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 75,623 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 233,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 74,335 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.