Comparing Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Ameriprise Financial (NASDAQ:AMP)

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Ameriprise Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt does not pay a dividend. Ameriprise Financial pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameriprise Financial has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

0.2% of Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and Ameriprise Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt $4.13 million 7.63 $470,000.00 N/A N/A Ameriprise Financial $12.84 billion 1.47 $2.10 billion $14.94 9.41

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and Ameriprise Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt 0 0 0 0 N/A Ameriprise Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89

Ameriprise Financial has a consensus price target of $174.75, suggesting a potential upside of 24.32%. Given Ameriprise Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ameriprise Financial is more favorable than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Profitability

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and Ameriprise Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt N/A N/A N/A Ameriprise Financial 15.03% 37.73% 1.51%

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. It manages funds for individuals and corporate clients. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. has a strategic cooperation agreement with YINGKE Innovation Asset Management Co., Ltd. to jointly establish an equity investment fund. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. The Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. Its products also include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. The Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The Corporate & Other segment consist of long term care business, net investment income or loss on corporate level assets. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

