Comparing Elron Electronic Industries (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) & Portman Ridge Finance (OTCMKTS:PTMN)

Elron Electronic Industries (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) and Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elron Electronic Industries and Portman Ridge Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elron Electronic Industries $16.25 million 2.63 -$15.79 million N/A N/A Portman Ridge Finance $27.09 million 3.28 -$9.57 million $0.27 8.81

Portman Ridge Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Elron Electronic Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Elron Electronic Industries and Portman Ridge Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elron Electronic Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Portman Ridge Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Elron Electronic Industries and Portman Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elron Electronic Industries N/A -12.84% -11.94% Portman Ridge Finance -88.64% 3.28% 1.88%

Dividends

Portman Ridge Finance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.8%. Elron Electronic Industries does not pay a dividend. Portman Ridge Finance pays out 148.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Elron Electronic Industries has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portman Ridge Finance has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Portman Ridge Finance beats Elron Electronic Industries on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elron Electronic Industries Company Profile

Elron Electronic Industries Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides technology products in the medical devices and cyber fields. The company offers BrainsGate, a minimally invasive treatment for ischemic stroke; Pocared, an automated microbiology lab system for infectious diseases diagnosis; CartiHeal implants for cartilage and bone repair in weight bearing joints; Notal Vision, a remote monitoring of patients at risk of vision loss from age-related macular degeneration; cyber intelligence platform that detects and defuses threats before they become cyberattacks; Alcide, a security and management tools for hybrid data centers; and SecuredTouch a behavioral biometrics for mobile transactions. It also provides Ironscales, an automated phishing prevention, detection, and response platform; Cynerio, a connected medical device; Kindite, a cloud encryption solution; OpenLegacy, a platform that enables the digital transformation process; PLYmedia, a platform for ad networks; Aqwise, a biological water and wastewater treatment solutions for the industrial and municipal markets; and Atlantium, a water disinfection solution. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. Elron Electronic Industries Ltd. is a subsidiary of Discount Investment Corporation Limited.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare. The company was founded on August 8, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

