Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.23. Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 22,919 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $714.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 19.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the first quarter worth $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the first quarter worth $141,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 21.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the first quarter worth $363,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

