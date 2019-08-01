Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) COO Jeffery Richard Cantrell Sells 34,275 Shares

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) COO Jeffery Richard Cantrell sold 34,275 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $271,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,150 shares in the company, valued at $238,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Community Bankers Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,716. Community Bankers Trust Corp has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92.
Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million.
Community Bankers Trust Company Profile
Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.
