Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) COO Jeffery Richard Cantrell Sells 34,275 Shares

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) COO Jeffery Richard Cantrell sold 34,275 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $271,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,150 shares in the company, valued at $238,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Community Bankers Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,716. Community Bankers Trust Corp has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 538.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust during the first quarter worth $976,000.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

