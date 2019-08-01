Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $86,183.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,850.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,096.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,144 shares of company stock worth $1,075,506. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,980,000 after purchasing an additional 210,145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 987.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 412.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLL opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

