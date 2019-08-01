Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Brokerages expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to post $3.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.02 billion and the lowest is $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $15.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.59 billion to $15.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.98 billion to $16.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

In related news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $1,363,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,186,042 shares in the company, valued at $82,928,056.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $34,495.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,587.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,455 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,388. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,906,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,200,000 after buying an additional 768,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $488,436,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,972,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,465,000 after buying an additional 695,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,141,000 after buying an additional 1,665,348 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,884. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.19. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.91%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

