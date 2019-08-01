Coin Lion (LION) Trading Up 23.7% Over Last Week

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded down 25.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Coin Lion has a market capitalization of $759,728.00 and $6,859.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Lion token can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and YoBit. During the last week, Coin Lion has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00282746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.11 or 0.01424432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00114753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021316 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Coin Lion Profile

Coin Lion’s launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion . The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com . The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Coin Lion Token Trading

Coin Lion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

