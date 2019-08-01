Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of COHU traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 487,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,235. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cohu has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $147.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.00 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cohu will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, VP Jeffrey D. Jones purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $57,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cohu by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Cohu by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cohu by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Cohu in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

