Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,216 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,153,467 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,416,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,767,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,142,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,833 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,655,802 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $554,663,000 after acquiring an additional 252,685 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,636,219 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $553,244,000 after acquiring an additional 29,090 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,217,002 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $457,298,000 after acquiring an additional 482,575 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. ValuEngine raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $67.60. 238,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 2,484 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $161,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Humphries purchased 19,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.09 per share, with a total value of $1,160,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,120 shares of company stock worth $2,960,866. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

