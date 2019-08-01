CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48, Briefing.com reports. CNO Financial Group had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $979.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 361,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,927. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 15,112 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $249,499.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

