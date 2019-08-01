CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48, Briefing.com reports. CNO Financial Group had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $979.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE CNO traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 361,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,927. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 15,112 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $249,499.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CNO Financial Group Company Profile
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.
