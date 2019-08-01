Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Holdings Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 84,300 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.38% of Cna Financial worth $48,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cna Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,891,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Cna Financial by 19.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,877,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after buying an additional 311,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cna Financial by 20.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 856,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,133,000 after buying an additional 146,529 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cna Financial during the first quarter valued at about $6,077,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Cna Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $5,588,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $49,941.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,803,829.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CNA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Cna Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

