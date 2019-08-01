CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,552,100 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 7,035,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

CMS stock opened at $58.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. CMS Energy has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $59.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.11). CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

In other news, VP Glenn P. Barba sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,097.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $99,850.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,816.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,572. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,079,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 72.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,018,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,118,000 after purchasing an additional 846,801 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 72.4% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,508,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,346,000 after purchasing an additional 633,549 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 388.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 638,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 508,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,191,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,274,000 after purchasing an additional 491,602 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

