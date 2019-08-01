CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.31.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup set a $202.00 price objective on CME Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $503,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,510.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.83, for a total value of $1,272,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,177 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,942.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,873 shares of company stock worth $9,467,749 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in CME Group by 83.1% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 119.0% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,286,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,467. CME Group has a 52-week low of $158.86 and a 52-week high of $207.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.23.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

