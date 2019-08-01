Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.39. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $46.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.17. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 342.54% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. The company had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $25,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,789.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,452 shares of company stock valued at $36,261. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

