Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.88 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce sales of $34.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.43 million and the lowest is $33.12 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $23.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $148.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $151.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $233.41 million, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $252.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.57). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 342.54%. The business had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. Clovis Oncology’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLVS has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $25,401.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,789.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,452 shares of company stock worth $36,261 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $5,641,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1,049.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 72,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,214,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $46.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.91.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

