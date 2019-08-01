Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.06

Shares of Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and traded as low as $1.85. Cloudbuy shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 83,736 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16.

About Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY)

cloudBuy plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for e-procurement and e-commerce in the United Kingdom. Its software platform enables the trading of goods and services between purchasers, such as public sector bodies and their suppliers; facilitates in the analysis and coding of spend and product data; and offers incorporation, company secretary, and annual returns filing services to new businesses.

