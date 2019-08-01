Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northstar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $159.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.50.

Clorox stock traded down $5.82 on Thursday, hitting $156.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.75. Clorox Co has a one year low of $132.67 and a one year high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 108.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Clorox’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $3,215,086.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

