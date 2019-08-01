ClearCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $266.00 (XCLR)

ClearCoin (CURRENCY:XCLR) traded 85% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One ClearCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ClearCoin has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar. ClearCoin has a market cap of $142,839.00 and approximately $266.00 worth of ClearCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ClearCoin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $599.78 or 0.05763792 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00045821 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000190 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000961 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

ClearCoin Profile

ClearCoin (CRYPTO:XCLR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. ClearCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,873,733 tokens. ClearCoin’s official message board is clearcoin.co/blog . The official website for ClearCoin is clearcoin.co . ClearCoin’s official Twitter account is @clearcoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClearCoin is /r/clearcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ClearCoin Token Trading

ClearCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClearCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ClearCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClearCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.