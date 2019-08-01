CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Down 6.8%

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)’s share price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $3.03, approximately 12,276,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,045% from the average daily volume of 1,072,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCO shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.77.

In other CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH news, CEO Christopher William Eccleshare sold 82,453 shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $425,457.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,113.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 1,201,851 shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $6,069,347.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,285,304 shares of company stock valued at $6,500,205 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

