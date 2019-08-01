Clams Price Up 30.9% Over Last Week (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Clams coin can currently be purchased for $3.63 or 0.00034891 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Poloniex and Bitsane. Clams has a market capitalization of $13.47 million and approximately $4,926.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Clams has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00028920 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00013458 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00013261 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007712 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017437 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Clams (CRYPTO:CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,335,799 coins and its circulating supply is 3,707,843 coins. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org . The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient

Clams can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Poloniex, Bitsane and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

