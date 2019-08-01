Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 price target on Civeo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Civeo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Shares of CVEO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. 346,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 4.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59. Civeo has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.40 million. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Civeo will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Civeo by 66.8% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Civeo by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 47,568 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

