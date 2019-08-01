Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $122.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.40 million. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 12.64%.

CVEO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 124,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $281.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 4.10. Civeo has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Civeo by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,351,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 156,095 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors grew its stake in Civeo by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 3,010,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 367,200 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,884,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 299,296 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 821,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,438 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 783,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 322,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 price objective on Civeo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civeo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

