Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to announce $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.20. Citrix Systems reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.25.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $410,454.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,148,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $631,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,609,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,944 shares of company stock worth $1,158,477. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $147,447,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 694.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,220,537 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $121,638,000 after buying an additional 1,066,829 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 29.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,986,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $391,221,000 after buying an additional 912,477 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 795,742 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $71,322,000 after buying an additional 584,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 176.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,262 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after buying an additional 437,687 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,401. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.98. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $93.12 and a 12-month high of $114.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

