Citigroup Lowers Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) Price Target to $2.00

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 39.58% from the stock’s previous close.

FIT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Fitbit from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fitbit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.43.

Shares of NYSE:FIT traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.31. 30,720,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805,565. The firm has a market cap of $979.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40. Fitbit has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.59 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fitbit will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $37,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,914 shares in the company, valued at $583,400.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,094 shares of company stock worth $72,897 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIT. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fitbit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fitbit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fitbit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

