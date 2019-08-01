CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $250-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $279.24 million.

CIRCOR International stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $775.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $48.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on CIR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sidoti upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CIRCOR International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

