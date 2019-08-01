Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Upgraded to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 320 ($4.18).

CINE has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 377.10 ($4.93).

CINE opened at GBX 251.10 ($3.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.21. Cineworld Group has a 12 month low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 325.40 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 258.75.

In other news, insider Scott Rosenblum purchased 15,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £48,718.80 ($63,659.74). Also, insider Arni Samuelsson purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £28,975 ($37,860.97).

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

