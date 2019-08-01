Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEC. Capital One Financial raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEC stock traded down $3.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.22. 2,315,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,253. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

